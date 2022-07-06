Camp Cope Stand Against the Wind While ‘Running With the Hurricane’ in First-Ever Video

Australian rock trio Camp Cope have released their first music video, dropping a new visual for “Running With the Hurricane,” the title-track from their new album.

The video, directed by James J. Robinson and Rachael Morrow, captures Camp Cope performing the song in a dimly lit studio space, with the camera twisting in circles as it follows singer Georgia Maq around the room. For some added, dramatic, wind-swept shots — plus a bit of fun — Maq even gets to wield a leaf blower at one point.

Of shooting the video, Maq said, “It’s like a moment in time for us as a band. We were getting ready to fly out to the U.S. for our first international tour since the pandemic started. Kelly is six months pregnant in it and keeps rocking out. Jenny, who has started playing guitar live with us graciously said yes to being in it. We really wanted to capture the energy of the song, and that sometimes the only way out is up. And who doesn’t like to get dressed up and do funny things with leaf blowers all day?”

Camp Cope released Running With the Hurricane back in March. The record marks their third studio effort and first since 2018’s How to Socialise and Make Friends. The group is set to kick off a North American tour in support of the new album this Friday, July 8, in Boston (bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich has decided not to join the band on this tour due to being pregnant and the subsequent health risks with traveling).