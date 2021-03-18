Camilo Makes Late Night Debut With ‘Ropa Cara’ on ‘Fallon’

Colombian artist Camilo brought his hit single “Ropa Cara” to The Tonight Show, marking the first time the singer appeared on a late night show in the U.S. The track comes off his recent album Mis Manos.

The performance is trippy, with hypnotic background visuals, and Camilo is accompanied by a few backing musicians. The musician adds his acoustic guitar stylings to the rendition midway through, but mostly stays front and center with the microphone.

Camilo released Mis Manos, his second album, earlier this month. It follows his debut, Por Primera Vez, which won a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Song in 2020 (and six total nominations). In November, he joined Kany García and Nahuel Pennisi onstage at the Latin Grammys ceremony to perform a medley of García’s hits.

“Some people think you have to be super careful about having your personal and artistic life separated by this thick, brick wall,” the musician told Rolling Stone last year. “To be honest, I feel like the wrecking ball breaking that wall in the middle! Because for me, there’s nothing interesting about having an artistic life if it doesn’t reflect who I am in my personal, spiritual and emotional life. I’m not trying to be a persona. When people listen to my music, I want them to feel the energy is honest and easy to receive.”