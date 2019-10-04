Hear Camila Cabello Mourn an Ex on New Track ‘Cry For Me’

Camila Cabello has unveiled a new single, “Cry For Me,” a heartbroken (but upbeat) number about an ex boyfriend. The track was written by Cabello, Ryan Tedder, Lou Bell and Frank Dukes, and produced by Bell and Dukes, who also worked on the singer’s hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

The pop number takes on that feeling after a breakup where you want your ex to be just as miserable as you are. Cabello croons, “When I said I hope you’re happy I didn’t mean it/ Never thought you would be so good at moving on/ When I’m lying wide awake you’re probably sleeping/ And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong/ I want you to cry for me, cry for me/ Say you’d die for me, die for me.”

Cabello recently released two other songs, “Shameless” and “Liar,” her first solo tracks since 2018. Both songs will appear on her upcoming sophomore album Romance, as will this new one “Cry For Me.” “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.” Cabello is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 12th as the musical guest.