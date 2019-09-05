Hear Camila Cabello Enter World of ‘Romance’ With New Songs ‘Shameless,’ ‘Liar’

Camila Cabello has returned with “Shameless” and “Liar,” her first solo releases since 2018. The tracks will feature on her much-anticipated sophomore album Romance.

On the massive “Shameless,” Cabello sings about an unfulfilled crush. The track starts out with just an alluring, subtle guitar riff before opening up to a dark synth sound before the second verse. “I need you more than I want ya,” she sings on the chorus. In the video, Cabello confesses her sins to a priest, watches her crush talk to another girl at a party and appears to be running from something or someone down a dark city street.

On the horn-driven “Liar,” Cabello laments falling deeper in love. “Oh no, there you go/Making me a liar/Got me begging you for more/Oh no, there I go/Startin’ up a fire,” she sings on the chorus.

Cabello revealed more about her second album in a statement. “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” she wrote. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

Five months after parting ways with Fifth Harmony, Cabello began releasing non-collaboration solo singles. Her first big hit was the late 2017 release “Havana.” She released her debut solo album, Camila, last January. The album was followed by a solo headlining tour and then a headlining spot on Taylor Swift’s Reputation World Tour. This year, she has partnered with Alejandro Sanz, Mark Ronson and Shawn Mendes for singles. “Señorita” with Mendes peaked at Number Two on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. The pair took home the Best Collaboration award at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.