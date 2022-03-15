Camila Cabello to Celebrate ‘Familia’ Release With TikTok Concert in April

Camila Cabello will host a special concert on TikTok April 7, where the “Havana” hitmaker is set to perform songs from her upcoming album, Familia, live for the first time. Familia: Welcome to the Family airs at 7 p.m. ET on Cabello’s TikTok channel, with a rebroadcast scheduled for on April 8 at 7 p.m. ET in North America.

Described as an “immersive and inventive music experience,” the performance will utilize XR, which will help create a virtual world for each song to complement the event’s choreography, changing sets and costumes.

On Monday, the Cuban-Mexican singer teased the concert on TikTok with a video of her singing “Bam Bam,” her newest single, which features Ed Sheeran. In the clip, Cabello is seen wearing a variety of colorful outfits on a series of elaborate sets — including a black-and-white interactive stage, hanging out on a large swing and dancing with a group of performers in a Latin-tinged streetscape.

@camilacabello Welcome to the family. Join me on @TikTok for a FAMILIA live album concert on April 7 at 4pm PST! ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

The TikTok performance arrives the day before Cabello drops Familia, her third studio album, on April 8. In addition to “Bam Bam,” she previously released album tracks “Oh Na Na,” featuring Myke Towers, and lead single “Don’t Go Yet.“