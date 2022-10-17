Camila Cabello Praises Blackpink’s Jisoo for Covering Her Song ‘Liar’: ‘Get It Girl’

A queen covers another queen! Over the weekend, Blackpink kicked off their world tour in Seoul, South Korea, performing some of the group’s greatest hits, while also giving its members — Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé — the chance to showcase their individuality during a solo segment of the show.

Jisoo opened the solos portion by covering Camila Cabello’s “Liar.” Wearing a two-piece red outfit, Jisoo covered the song by the Fifth Harmony alum as she was surrounded by dancers, before adding her own choreography as red confetti rained over the crowd.

“Get it girl 😻👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” wrote Cabello on Instagram Sunday, reposting a video of Jisoo’s performance.

The solo segment of the concert also treated Blinks to unreleased solo music, as Jennie performed her song “Moonlight.” Meanwhile, Rosé smashed together her songs “Hard to Love” and “On the Ground” while Lisa performed “Money” and “Lalisa.”

“It’s so meaningful to start our tour in Seoul. We made some mistakes due to nerves since it’s been four years, but I hope you still had fun,” Jisoo said on stage.

The world tour follows the release of Blackpink’s LP Born Pink. During the show, the group performed songs “Hard to Love,” “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” from the album.

Blackpink will head to Dallas for a performance at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, before ending their U.S. tour in Los Angeles in mid-November. Their European leg of the trek runs through December.

Over the summer, Jisoo opened up to Rolling Stone in a Blackpink cover story about her hesitance in doing solo music. She’s the only member who has yet to release a song on her own.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she told Rolling Stone. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music.”

She added, “What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions.”