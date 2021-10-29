Camila Cabello Links Up With Myke Towers and Tainy for ‘Oh Na Na’

Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and producer Tainy have teamed up for new song “Oh Na Na,” which they cowrote with others, along with Tainy and Neon16 serving as producers. The song is sung in both Spanish and English.

“Oh na na na,” she and Towers sing to open their verses over a tropical beat. “Feeling kinda mighty, ya, ya, ya. Go ahead and bite me, rah rah rah,” Cabello sings. “Rum and cola to take you over, na, na, na/Tell me that you want this, la, la, la/Love it when you talk that blah, blah, blah/Time is ticking, I’m waiting.”

Cabello recently released the singles “Don’t Go Yet” and “La Buena Vida” from her upcoming album, Familia. Earlier this month, she debuted “La Buena Vida” live with a mariachi band during her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Familia follows her 2019 LP, Romance. She has not shared the tracklist or given a formal release date for Familia, but it is expected to arrive this year.

Towers dropped his first album Lyke Mike in the spring. Tainy is readying a debut album expected to arrive later this year. He previewed the project with new song “Lo Siento BB:/” an unexpected collaboration featuring Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas.