Camila Cabello Brings Dancers Together Over FaceTime in New Video

Camila Cabello has found a way to bring all her backup dancers together for a new music video: FaceTime.

The singer released a dance visual for her latest single “My Oh My” on Friday, which starts out with Cabello video-chatting with two members of her dance crew.

“Oh my gosh, I miss you guys; I miss everybody,” Cabello says. “I miss the dancers, I miss rehearsals, I miss seeing you. Can we do something? Can we do anything?”

Luckily, the dancers come up with the idea to perform in their respective houses, backyards and neighborhood parks. In the video, the two lead dancers Cabello was chatting with drive around in an SUV, making pit stops as each member of the crew gets to have their own solo dance or duet on film. There are even segments of the video that are made to look like they take place over Instagram Live or TikTok, with real-time messaging features and emojis.

Now, it’s unclear how much actual social-distancing was upheld for the video — how big was the film crew? And how did they get those tracking shots? Nevertheless, it will definitely go down as an artifact from the COVID-19 era.