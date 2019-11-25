Camila Cabello Drifts Like Ophelia in ‘Living Proof’ Video

Camila Cabello is out with a Sir John Everett Millais-inspired new video for “Living Proof.” With its pastel tones and shots of Cabello floating in a flowery pool, it resembles the iconic painting of Hamlet‘s Ophelia by the British artist.

Cabello doesn’t quite meet a watery end like her Shakespearean counterpart. Instead, she frolics with a scantily clad gentleman in a pink grove, undulates with a group of dancers draped in blue silk and reclines in a bed of petals.

Cabello and Shawn Mendes linked up for a duet of their collaborative single “Señorita” at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, after the release of the new video.

She’s set to release her second album, Romance, December 6th via SYCO/Epic Records. A full track list has not been announced, but the album will feature previously released singles, “Señorita,” featuring Shawn Mendes, “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry for Me,” “Easy” and “Living Proof.” Romance follows Cabello’s 2018 solo debut, Camila.