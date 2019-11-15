Camila Cabello Celebrates Healing Love on New Song ‘Living Proof’

Camila Cabello released the swooning new song “Living Proof.” The track appears on her upcoming second album, Romance, out December 6th.

On “Living Proof” — which Cabello co-wrote with Justin Tranter, Alli Tamposi and Mattman & Robin — the vocalist utilizes religious imagery to describe her intimate relationship with a lover. “Like a choir singing ‘Hallelujah’/When my body’s crashin’ right into you/When we align,” she sings on the pre-chorus. “Do you feel me?/Can you feel me?/’Cause I can’t breathe.” Cabello slides into a falsetto on the chorus, describing her lover as her savior, guardian and “living proof.”

Romance, which Cabello announced in early September, follows her 2018 debut, Camila. The new album features the previously issued songs “Shameless.” “Liar,” “Cry for Me” and “Easy.”

She recently announced the album’s release date and a North American tour; the 2020 headlining trek will kick off on July 29th in Vancouver, BC, Canada and wrap up on September 26th in Miami, Florida.