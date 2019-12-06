Camila Cabello Finds Salvation in Pink With ‘Living Proof’ Performance on ‘Ellen’

Camila Cabello led a pink-clad choir through a rousing rendition of her new song, “Living Proof” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

Cabello, the choir and her backing band were all decked out in pink — the band’s instruments were pink as well — creating a serene-looking scene to fit the song’s opening “hallelujah” refrain. From there, Cabello powered through the rest of the track, flinging her voice up into a falsetto and bounding across the stage as the cameras pulled back to reveal even more choir singers standing in the audience.

Last month, Cabello released a music video for “Living Proof,” which boasts an aesthetic reminiscent of Sir John Everett Millais’ painting of Hamlet‘s Ophelia. The song appears on Cabello’s new album, Romance, which is out Friday, December 6th. The album follows her 2018 debut, Camila, and also boasts previously released tracks “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry for Me,” “Easy” and her hit duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”