 Camila Cabello Delivers Stunning 'Living Proof' on 'Ellen' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Vic Mensa and Junglepussy Join Pussy Riot on Hard-Hitting 'Hangerz' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Camila Cabello Finds Salvation in Pink With ‘Living Proof’ Performance on ‘Ellen’

Track appears on pop star’s upcoming LP, Romance

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Camila Cabello led a pink-clad choir through a rousing rendition of her new song, “Living Proof” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

Cabello, the choir and her backing band were all decked out in pink — the band’s instruments were pink as well — creating a serene-looking scene to fit the song’s opening “hallelujah” refrain. From there, Cabello powered through the rest of the track, flinging her voice up into a falsetto and bounding across the stage as the cameras pulled back to reveal even more choir singers standing in the audience.

Last month, Cabello released a music video for “Living Proof,” which boasts an aesthetic reminiscent of Sir John Everett Millais’ painting of Hamlet‘s Ophelia. The song appears on Cabello’s new album, Romance, which is out Friday, December 6th. The album follows her 2018 debut, Camila, and also boasts previously released tracks “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry for Me,” “Easy” and her hit duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.