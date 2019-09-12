See Camila Cabello Humorously Relive Nightmare in New ‘Liar’ Video

Camila Cabello is stuck in a humorous nightmare loop in hew new video for “Liar.” The song will appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, Romance.

Mirroring the song’s lyrics about falling for someone, despite being in continual denial about those feelings, the visual sees Cabello reliving a number of scenes that get progressively more ridiculous and humorous as she tries to escape her conflicting emotions.

The clip opens on Cabello on a date with her suave-talking fiancé who appears to be boring her, but soon she’s literally choking from the experience and is transported into a series of nightmares, which the singer tries to escape, but the fantastical loop only pulls her into more bonkers scenarios. Impediments — including an elephant, cyclists and drones — get in the way, and even setting things on fire does not bring relief from her Groundhog Day scenario.

“Oh no, there you go/Making me a liar/Got me begging you for more/Oh no, there I go/Startin’ up a fire,” she sings over the horn-inflected melody.

Last week, the pop star released the singles “Liar” in conjunction with “Shameless,” which preview Romance. While she has not unveiled the release date, she has given some insight into what the album houses. “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement about her Romance material. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”