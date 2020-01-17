Watch Camila Cabello Defend 2019 Against James Corden

2019 may be in the decade past, but Camila Cabello is ready to defend the year’s biggest hits against James Corden, who claims that 1999 was a better year for music. In a segment for The Late Late Show, Cabello went up against Corden in a “1999 v 2019 Riff-Off.”

In the clip, Cabello is joined by The Filharmonic to perform some of the stand-out songs of 2019, including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.” Corden, meanwhile, showcases Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Santana’s “Smooth” as a counterpoint. The pair come to a compromise with a final joint performance of Cabello’s own song “Señorita.”

Cabello recently released her second album, Romance. “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement about the album. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

Cabello will perform at the Grammys on January 26th. The singer opened last year’s awards show with a theatrical rendition of “Havana.”