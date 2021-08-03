Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel Star in ‘Cinderella’ Jukebox Musical: Watch the Trailer

Amazon Studios has released the long-awaited trailer for the studio’s adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in the titular role.

The “modern musical” adds a few twists to the familiar fairy tale. For one thing, it’s now a jukebox musical, featuring Cabello and the rest of the cast — which includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan — singing pop songs by the likes of Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez. And as the trailer shows, there’ve been some key changes to the plot as well: Cinderella is now an aspiring businesswoman and dressmaker, and much of the conflict centers around her desire for independence versus the pressure for her to marry Prince Charming for the financial benefit of her stepfamily.

“Marry him, and all our problems will be solved,” Menzel’s Evil Stepmother tells Cinderella, in a pretty drastic change from the original story. There’s also plenty of hijinks involving Corden, who portrays one of Cinderella’s mice friends-turned-human, and Porter, who was essentially born to play the Fairy Godmother.

Cinderella is written and directed by Kay Cannon (the Pitch Perfect film series, Blockers, Girlboss) and will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd