Camila Cabello Guesses Chart-Topping Hits Using Only Emojis on ‘Fallon’

Camila Cabello tapped into her arsenal of pop knowledge during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a game of SongMojis, Cabello and Fallon guessed the names of popular songs using only a series of emojis – though they did get off to a bumpy start.

It’s not that the singer didn’t immediately correlate the watermelon and candy emojis with the chart-topping Harry Styles single “Watermelon Sugar,” but she genuinely just couldn’t see them. From the beginning of the game, Cabello seemed to be straining her eyes to see from her spot on the Tonight Show couch, giving Fallon an upper hand in the opening round. “Wait, guys, there is actually a problem,” she interrupts after the host slams down the buzzer to snag the first points of the game. “I can’t see that far.”

Once they shifted closer to the monitor, it was a rapid-fire winning streak for Cabello as she put two and two together to reveal titles for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” and Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine.” Fallon scored another win after deriving Jack Harlow’s “First Class” from emojis of a first-place metal and an airplane.

SongMojis reached a tie in its final round as the audience assisted Cabello and Fallon in guessing Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” from a series of emojis that included a thumbs up, the letter A, and prayer hands. “Good prayer, living on a prayer, good letter praying on a thumb, finger on the thumb,” Cabello guessed, moving further and further away from the correct answer to land at “Shape of You” before the studio guests helped out.

The singer did have an advantage in holding the only buzzer in her hand for most of the game, but she’s become familiar with the motions after joining The Voice as a coach for its latest season. Having served as a team mentor in previous seasons, Cabello joined lineup staples Blake Shelton and John Legend alongside Gwen Stefani.