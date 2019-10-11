Hear Camila Cabello’s Open-Hearted New Song ‘Easy’

Camila Cabello praises the carefree side of a good relationship in her new song “Easy.” It’s the third single the pop star has unveiled from her forthcoming sophomore album, Romance.

In the ballad about being open to a person who gets to know you and continues to love you, warts and all, Cabello showcases confidence in the relationship by asking her love to mention “anything else” that they should discuss as they grow together. “I always thought I was hard to love ’til you made it seem so easy,” she sings. “Seem so easy/Touch me ’til I find myself in a feeling.”

“Easy” follows Cabello’s previously released Romance tracks “Cry for Me,” and the simultaneously unveiled songs “Liar” in conjunction with “Shameless.” Staying true to the album title, the singles have all focused on themes of love and the array of emotions that come with it, which the singer says has been a central theme for her in recent times.

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement about her Romance material. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”

This weekend, Cabello is slated to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.