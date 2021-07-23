Camila Cabello Previews ‘Familia’ LP With Vibrant New Video ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Camila Cabello has returned with a video for new song, “Don’t Go Yet.” The track is Cabello’s first single of 2021 and the first solo music from the Cuban-Mexican singer since she released 2019 LP Romance. It’s slated to appear on her upcoming third full-length album, Familia.

In the Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta-directed clip, the singer takes a ride in a classic convertible as she switches stations on the radio. The footage then morphs into a toy car making its way up a dirt road to a grand home, where a glamorous Cabello rings the door bell. Inside, a vibrant party with friends and family is taking place. She joins the festivities as she sings and dances to the sultry song about the desire to have someone stay.

“Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama,” she sings. “In a bed, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t/Baby, come to mama/I get, I get what I want when I want.”

The Cuban-born singer who has also lived in Cuba has been advocating for the #SOSCuba movement in solidarity with the protests in the country against the “62 years of oppression” citizens have suffered, as Cabello said on Instagram. On Thursday, she appeared during the 18th annual Premios Juventud alongside Pitbull and Emilio Estafan, as Billboard notes.

On September 24th, she joins the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, which includes performances by BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and many more artists.