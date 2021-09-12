Camila Cabello Flaunts Her Dance Moves With ‘Don’t Go Yet’ at the 2021 VMAs

Camila Cabello performed an energetic version of “Don’t Go Yet” during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday. The song is the singer’s first single from her upcoming album, Familia, which is expected to arrive this year.

Entering the stage with a black-and-white filter, Cabello arrived with a slew of dancers who paid homage to her Latin roots. The former Fifth Harmony member belted the bilingual track while flaunting some impressive dance moves.

Familia, Cabello’s third album, is the follow-up to 2019’s Romance. On September 25th, she joins the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, where she will perform from New York along with Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang.

The singer made her acting debut in Amazon Studios’ adaptation of Cinderella, which was released in select theaters and on Amazon Prime over Labor Day Weekend. Cabello plays the titular role in the musical fairytale, which features her and her castmates singing pop songs by artists such as Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez.