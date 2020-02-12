 Camila Cabello, DaBaby Pay Homage to Classic Film in 'My Oh My' Video - Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello, DaBaby Pay Homage to Classic Hollywood in ‘My Oh My’ Video

Romance track gets the glossy Dave Meyers video treatment

Camila Cabello and DaBaby take a time-hopping tour through classic Hollywood in the Dave Meyers-directed video for “My Oh My,” the duo’s new single. The track is featured on Cabello’s album Romance, released last December.

The video opens with Cabello performing as a silent gangster-film star with blonde, Marilyn Monroe-esque hair. Still, as we see later, when she meets with the studio’s head honchos, she’s only dressing up in a wig to be an appealing, white-washed “good girl.”

After trying and failing to get her producers to cast her as the “hero” in her movies, she goes out for a night on the town, running into DaBaby at a bar and going for a joyride through Hollywood. They end up dancing at a Fifties hilltop party overlooking Los Angeles, where Cabello slashes one of her old movie posters with a samurai sword. In the end, with a little help from DaBaby’s mob funding, Cabello gets to star as a widescreen, Technicolor heroine in her own film.

Cabello performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards earlier this year, dedicating the ballad “First Man” to her father, who was in the audience. She will kick off an expansive tour in support of Romance in May, trekking through Europe before embarking on a string of North American dates beginning in late July.

