Camila Cabello, DaBaby Throw High School Rave With ‘My Oh My’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Track appears on pop star’s new album, Romance

Jon Blistein

Camila Cabello and DaBaby hosted a neon-lit high school dance as they performed their collaboration “My Oh My” on The Tonight Show Thursday.

The performance found Cabello and her back-up dancers in cheerleader outfits, while DaBaby and his crew sauntered onto the stage in matching letterman jackets. On the bright green stage, the dancers moved effortlessly as DaBaby breezed through his breathless verse and Cabello closed the song with some fierce vocal runs.

“My Oh My” appears on Cabello’s new album, Romance, which was released last week and follows her 2018 solo debut, Camila. Cabello will perform at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday, December 13th — although she won’t take the stage again until her Romance tour kicks off next spring in Europe. A North American run will launch July 29th in Vancouver and wrap September 26th in Miami.

As for DaBaby, he’s in the middle of his own North American tour in support of his new album Kirk. The run continues Friday in Vancouver and wraps December 23rd with a hometown show in Charlotte, North Carolina. DaBaby will also play a special New Year’s Eve gig in Miami.

