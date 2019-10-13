Watch Camila Cabello Channel Marie Antoinette With ‘Cry For Me’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Camila Cabello made a dramatic Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest, accompanying first-time host David Harbour of Stranger Things.

For her first performance, Cabello delivered a fierce rendition of her recent single “Cry For Me.” Clad in a Marie Antoinette getup, she wielded her power over her court as she sang about the depths of love.

Cabello later returned to the stage sans costumes as she belted out her striking single “Easy.” With her band obscured in the background, she still gave a theatrical performance with the focus on her in a silk gown with a mic.

Although there’s no set release date yet, the former Fifth Harmony singer is expected to release her sophomore album Romance later this year. In September. she shared double lead singles “Liar” and “Shameless,” followed by October’s singles “Cry For Me” and “Easy.”

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said in a statement about her forthcoming album Romance. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love.”