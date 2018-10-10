Camila Cabello Confronts Phantom Memories in ‘Consequences (Orchestra)’ Video

Camila Cabella relives the joys and heartache of a past romance in her pensive “Consequences (Orchestra)” video. The clip opens in a park covered in autumn leaves as the pop singer strolls through digitally imposed memories of a blossoming relationship. The season then shifts to winter, and the impressions devolve from flirting to fighting. Cabella embraces her phantom partner and floats into the air, spinning under street lights.

Cabella debuted the new orchestral version of “Consequences” on Tuesday with a live performance on the American Music Awards. Producer Emile Hayne (Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars) helmed the revamped track; the original appeared on her January-issued debut LP, Camila. The singer earned four awards during the AMA ceremony: New Artist of the Year, along with Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Song-Pop/Rock and Favorite Music Video for her hit “Havana.”