Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Camila Cabello Confronts Phantom Memories in 'Consequences (Orchestra)' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Camila Cabello Confronts Phantom Memories in ‘Consequences (Orchestra)’ Video

Singer debuted revamped version of ‘Camila’ single during 2018 American Music Awards

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Camila Cabella relives the joys and heartache of a past romance in her pensive “Consequences (Orchestra)” video. The clip opens in a park covered in autumn leaves as the pop singer strolls through digitally imposed memories of a blossoming relationship. The season then shifts to winter, and the impressions devolve from flirting to fighting. Cabella embraces her phantom partner and floats into the air, spinning under street lights. 

Cabella debuted the new orchestral version of “Consequences” on Tuesday with a live performance on the American Music Awards. Producer Emile Hayne (Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars) helmed the revamped track; the original appeared on her January-issued debut LP, CamilaThe singer earned four awards during the AMA ceremony: New Artist of the Year, along with Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Song-Pop/Rock and Favorite Music Video for her hit “Havana.”

In This Article: Camila Cabello

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad