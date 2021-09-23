Can Camila Cabello and a Cadre of Celebs Convince Their Industry to Fight for Climate Action?

Camila Cabello has recruited more than 60 artists for an open letter to several entertainment companies calling on them to ask Congress to pass the climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda.

The letter cites the recent climate change impacts around the country, from California’s wildfires to the historic flooding in New York City due to Hurricane Ida. “Scientists warn that if we fail to act now, every single one of us will feel the impacts, a billion people will be displaced, and low-income people and communities of color will continue to be hit first and worst. Right now, we have a critical window of opportunity to do something about it. And we need all hands on deck to demand that our leaders protect the people we love and the places they live before it’s too late,” it states. “Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. This legislation will create healthier communities, put millions to work in clean energy jobs, and free us from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change.”

The letter was sent to executives at Access Industries (Warner Music Group), Alphabet (Google, YouTube), Amazon, Apple, AT&T (Warner Media), Comcast, Discovery, Facebook, Fox, Netflix, Sony, ViacomCBS, Vivendi (Universal Music Group), and Walt Disney. “As the top leaders of the entertainment industry — one of the nation’s most powerful and influential business sectors — you are needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world,” the letter continues. The entertainment community has a long, proud tradition of driving societal change. Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions. Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future.

“The plan currently before Congress will protect people’s health and clean up our drinking water. It will create a just transition away from dirty fossil fuels and create millions of new jobs. It will protect communities from climate change through investments in clean energy, clean transportation, and infrastructure upgrades. And it will make sure we finally prioritize and invest in the low-income communities and communities of color that are hit hardest by both fossil fuel pollution and climate impacts.”

In partnership with the NRDC Action Fund, a non-profit organization affiliated but separate from the Natural Resources Defense Council, Cabello is joined by J.J. Abrams, Anitta, Jack Antonoff, Troian Bellisario, Greg Berlanti, Cate Blanchett, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Alessia Cara, Don Cheadle, Glenn Close, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Lily Collins, James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Cara Delevingne, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Jimmy Fallon, Finneas, Selena Gomez, Conan Gray, Todrick Hall, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Adam Levine, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Kevin Liles, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Chuck Lorre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sean Penn, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Addison Rae, Robert Redford, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ronson, Kyra Sedgwick, Shakira, Lilly Singh, Troye Sivan, Barbra Streisand, Wes Studi, Ryan Tedder, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, Sigourney Weaver, Shailene Woodley, and Calum Worthy, among others in signing the letter.

“At this pivotal moment, please lead the call. Demand publicly and loudly that our senators and representatives in Congress pass this critical legislation,” the letter concludes. “And we pledge to do our part as well. We will use our platforms to remind all Americans: Tell your senators and representatives in Congress that you demand climate action now. Advocate for Congress to take up the president’s climate agenda. And don’t stop there. Tweet. Post. E-mail. Call. Whatever it takes.”

“Climate change is threatening our communities and future — the time to act is now to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis,” Camila Cabello said in a statement. “Entertainment companies have the opportunity to show leadership and push Congress to enact bold action on climate. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect our communities, create a just transition away from fossil fuels, and create millions of new jobs.”