Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra Rock Colorful Wigs in Outer Space for Interplanetary ‘Hasta Los Dientes’ Video

Camila Cabello is bringing the colorful elements of her album Familia to an outer space concert, thanks to the music video for her pop-perfect Spanish song, “Hasta Los Dientes,” featuring Maria Becerra.

The video opens with a wide shot of a spaceship as an alien voice introduces Cabello and Becerra as Mars’ biggest stars. The intro makes a reference to soccer commentator Enrique “El Perro” Bermudez’s iconic kickoff line, “aficionados que viven la intensided del fútbol” (“fans who live the intensity of soccer”), but replaces soccer with “interplanetary concert” as Cabello appears behind a red wall in a light lilac wig.

Cabello is seen surrounded by dancers who match the singer’s eccentricity as she sings the fan-favorite track. “No te quiero compartir, te quiero solo pa mí/¿Me entiendes? Que mi cuerpo se enciende,” she sings.

Becerra then walks down the stairs in a purple wig and matching dress as she kills her verse. The two singers come together as clips of Cabello in an ethereal golden outfit posing on top of a set design moon are shown. (Camp!)

The video ends with a live audience and some TV directors clapping as the Cuban-Mexican superstar and Argentinian singer walk off the set.

Earlier this week, Cabello teased the music video by sharing a movie-like poster that showed the singer sporting a light blue wig, alongside Becerra who wore a purple wig while surrounded by space motifs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last week, Cabello teased the video’s release. “I just saw the last cut of the music video yesterday. It’s kind of like space vibes; like a performance on a spaceship,” she said.

Cabello also spoke about her album Familia and the response she’s received. “I’m just so grateful that the people that have connected with it deeply and truly, and that feels really special,” she said. “I saw some fans be like, ‘I feel like I know her more now.’ That’s what it’s about. I fucking love that.”

“Hasta Los Dientes” follows previously released singles “Psychofreak,” “Bam Bam,” and last year’s “Don’t Go Yet.”