Camila Cabello Announces Sophomore Album ‘Romance,’ North American Tour

Camila Cabello will release her sophomore album, Romance, on December 6th via SYCO/Epic Records. The singer will support the new music with her upcoming North American trek The Romance Tour, which launches next summer. A new song from the album, “Living Proof,” will drop Friday.

“I wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

Romance will feature Cabello’s previously released singles “Señorita,” which features Shawn Mendes, “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me” and “Easy.” The complete tracklisting has yet to be revealed. The album will be available for preorder on Friday and all preorders will include a download of “Living Proof.”

Cabello will kick off her Romance Tour next summer on July 29th at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Tickets for The Romance Tour will be available to Mastercard card holders before the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, November 17th at 10 p.m. local time. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open until Saturday, November 16th at 10 p.m. EST. The Verified Fan presale will have access to tickets starting Monday, November 18th at 9 a.m. local time until Wednesday, November 20th at 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale Thursday, November 21st at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets include a copy of Romance.

Cabello’s last album, Camila, came out in January of 2018. The singer is also set to make her acting debut in Sony Pictures’ Cinderella, to be released February 5th, 2021. The film will be directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

The Romance Tour Dates:

July 29th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 31st, 2020 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

August 1st, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 4th, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 5th, 2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 7th, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 11th, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 12th, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14th, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 16th, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18th, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 19th, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 21st, 2020 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 4th, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 5th, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 8th, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 9th, 2020 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

September 11th, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 12th, 2020 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 15th, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 16th, 2020 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 18th, 2020 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 22nd, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 23rd, 2020 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 25th, 2020 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 26th, 2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena