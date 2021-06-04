Cameo Partners with ACM for “Cameo Goes Country” Charity Campaign

Cameo, the site for personalized videos and fan interactions, has recently announced their limited-time “Cameo Goes Country” fundraising event in partnership with the Academy of Country Music’s ACM Lifting Lives charity.

The “Cameo Goes Country” campaign will be live Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 30, where fans can view talent, book, personalized messages, and purchase virtual meet-and-greet tickets from country music’s biggest stars. Kicking-off the event, a variety of exclusive, first-come, first-served, and limited-time offers will be available from artists like Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Metz, Kip Moore, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard and more. Check out availability here.

More than 25 participating artists will donate 100% of their proceeds to ACM Lifting Lives’ Covid-19 Response Fund, and music therapy programs for health related issues, both mental and physical. Created in April 2020, the Covid-19 Response Fund has distributed over $3.5 million to help those working in the Country music industry who have suffered financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.

The charitable campaign will continue adding exclusive offers from new artists, country music celebrities and supporters throughout the month of June to help raise funds for ACM Lifting Lives, so fans should check the site daily for updates.