Camela Leierth-Segura, Co-Songwriter on Katy Perry’s ‘Walking on Air,’ Declared Missing

Songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura, best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s hit “Walking on Air,” has been reported missing after vanishing from Beverly Hills in late June.

Police were notified of the Swedish-born Leierth-Segura’s disappearance in early August, over a month after friends and family were unable to make contact with her. According to the Los Angeles Times, Leierth-Segura’s last text message was sent on June 29, and her Ford Fusion was last seen on police cameras leaving Beverly Hills the following afternoon, June 30.

The Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a welfare check on Leierth-Segura at her last-known address, only to discover that she’d recently been evicted, something she alluded to in her recent conversations with friends.

“I know she’s been arguing with the landlord about the back rent, but she has a lot of friends that she could have called easily and crashed on their couch,” Leierth-Segura’s friend Cecilia Foss told the LA Times.

Another friend, Liz Montgomery, put out a call on social media for any information pertaining to Leierth-Segura's disappearance.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” Montgomery wrote of the missing 48-year-old. “She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance.”

In addition to co-writing “Walking on Air,” Leierth-Segura — under her artist name Caméla Leierth — also recorded a cover of Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra’s “Some Velvet Morning” alongside Swedish death metal band Entombed.