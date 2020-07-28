 Country Singer Cam Performs 'Classic' in In My Room Video Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Bubba Wallace Is by Himself Again Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘In My Room’ With Cam

Country singer performs latest single “Classic” and welcomes Nashville indie artist John Tucker to play his track “Rewind”

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cam delivers an upbeat rendition of her latest single “Classic” as part of Rolling Stone‘s In My Room performance series, presented by Gibson.

The hard-to-pigeonhole singer-songwriter performs the effervescent gem about lasting relationships backed by two guitarists and a drum track. “They don’t make ’em like this anymore,” she sings, wearing a red shirt with “Lady” stitched on the chest. Even without producer Jack Antonoff’s immersive production, it’s a transformative listening experience. She also sings the meditative “Redwood Tree,” another track off her upcoming second album The Otherside, due October 30th.

Cam shares her In My Room appearance with Nashville indie artist John Tucker. The 23-year-old Ohio native turned heads for his 2015 cover of Cam’s “Burning House,” but here he plays his own song “Rewind,” a track that complements the “I wanna hit rewind” chorus of Cam’s “Classic.” In Tucker’s song, he sings, “The more I try, the more I find, there’s a way to remind it.”

Cam’s In My Room arrives in tandem with an auction presented by Gibson Gives to benefit True Colors United, which raises funds and awareness for homeless LGBTQ youth. Fans can make a charitable donation to support Cam’s cause via charitybuzz.com from July 28th through August 11th for the chance to win an autographed Gibson Hummingbird guitar.

In This Article: Cam, direct, GibsonCam, In My Room

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.