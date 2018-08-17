Calvin Harris Taps Sam Smith for Heated New Song ‘Promises’

EDM producer Calvin Harris has recruited Sam Smith for his club-friendly new single “Promises.”

Over a barking bassline, warbled keys and vintage house beat, the soul singer seeks out late-night romance. “Are you drunk enough not to judge what I’m doing?” he croons. “Are you high enough to excuse that I’m ruined?” The duo appear in the track’s lyric video, striking poses against grainy backdrops and disco balls.

“Promises,” co-written by Harris, Smith and emerging artist Jessie Reyez, is Harris’ third new song of 2018, following the PartyNextDoor collaboration “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” and the Dua Lipa-assisted “One Kiss.” Rolling Stone recently named “We Found Love,” his 2011 cut with Rihanna, the 65th best song of the century so far.

In May, Smith recruited Logic for a meditative remix of “Pray,” the third single from the singer’s 2017 LP, The Thrill of It All.

The “Stay With Me” vocalist is currently promoting the album on a North American summer tour. His next date is August 17th in St. Louis, Missouri, and the jaunt is scheduled to run through mid-September.