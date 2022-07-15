 Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell Appear on New Calvin Harris Track - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell for Disco-Tinged ‘Stay With Me’

Summery single comes off the EDM hitmaker’s first album in five years

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell for 'Stay With Me'Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell for 'Stay With Me'

Conor McDonnell

Continuing the lead up to his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has released the star-studded single “Stay With Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell.

The summer-ready track is the latest look at the EDM hitmaker’s new record, which drops Aug. 5 and mark’s Harris’ first record in five years. Backed by an easygoing, funk-laden beat, the song is anchored by a playful, sing-song hook from Halsey. “Hey, it’s a mess out there,” the “Without Me” singer coos. “They can leave, but we don’t care/We’ll stay, I’m good right here/I’ve been waiting for you all year.”

“Stay With Me” follows the release of album singles “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, and “Potion,” a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 also boasts appearances from artists including Normani, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, and Tinashe, among others.

In This Article: Calvin Harris, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.