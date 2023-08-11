Sam Smith Takes the Driver’s Seat in Calvin Harris Video Collab ‘Desire’

Sam Smith + + Calvin Harris on a track always leads to pure magic. On Friday, Harris and Smith released the drag race-themed video for their newest collaboration, “Desire.”

The video follows Smith (with a scar on their nose) speeding through an empty parking lot alongside another racer. The video splices clips of the high-speed races with videos of the performer singing along to the lyrics, and appearances from the UK DJ himself.

“You are my desire, oh/And just the thought of you is keeping me awake,” they sing on the electro-pop single. “You take me higher, oh/Take me away.”

Harris and Smith have worked on several top-notch collaborations over the years. Smith and Jessie Reyez sang on 2018’s viral “Promises” and Gloria‘s “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

“Desire” follows the release of Harris’ “Miracle” with Ellie Goulding earlier this year. He also released his LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 in 2022, featuring tracks with 21 Savage, Latto, Normani, and Justin Timberlake.

For their part, Smith is currently on the Gloria World Tour. They’re set to perform in Toronto Friday, before making stops in Denver, Vancouver, Oakland, and San Francisco later this month. They also dropped “Vulgar” alongside Madonna in June and joined the Barbie soundtrack with “Man I Am” last month.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” they wrote about the Barbie track. “I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.”