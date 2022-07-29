Normani, Tinashe and Offset Join Calvin Harris for ‘New to You’

Calvin Harris’ upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 LP is packed to the brim with special guests and on Friday, the British DJ gave fans the latest taste of the album with the release of “New to You” featuring vocals from Normani and Tinashe, along with a rap verse from Offset.

“This might be news to you/This thing might feel new to you,” Normani coos on the song’s chorus. “But if you like everything/I think you might love me, baby.” Offset build’s upon the ytrack’s sexy, romantic vibes, declaring, “I was dead on relationships, you made me feel like livin’/I’ma stand on the business, ’cause I/I got multimillion plans for us all to survive.”

The new song comes just a day after he released the tracklist for his album, which features previously-released singles “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, “New Money” featuring 21 Savage, and “Stay with Me” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.

The new album is a sequel to his album of the same name, released in 2017, which featured hits like “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos, and “Feels” featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry, and Big Sean.

The new track is Normani’s first release since dropping “Feels” earlier this year. Meanwhile, Tinashe dropped the deluxe edition of her LP, 333, in March.

