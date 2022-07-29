 Normani, Tinashe and Offset Join Calvin Harris for 'New to You' - Rolling Stone
Normani, Tinashe and Offset Join Calvin Harris for ‘New to You’

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 features appearances from Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Halsey and more

Calvin Harris’ upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 LP is packed to the brim with special guests and on Friday, the British DJ gave fans the latest taste of the album with the release of “New to You” featuring vocals from Normani and Tinashe, along with a rap verse from Offset.

“This might be news to you/This thing might feel new to you,” Normani coos on the song’s chorus. “But if you like everything/I think you might love me, baby.” Offset build’s upon the ytrack’s sexy, romantic vibes, declaring, “I was dead on relationships, you made me feel like livin’/I’ma stand on the business, ’cause I/I got multimillion plans for us all to survive.”

The new song comes just a day after he released the tracklist for his album, which features previously-released singles “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, “New Money” featuring 21 Savage, and “Stay with Me” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.

The new album is a sequel to his album of the same name, released in 2017, which featured hits like “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos, and “Feels” featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry, and Big Sean.

The new track is Normani’s first release since dropping “Feels” earlier this year. Meanwhile, Tinashe dropped the deluxe edition of her LP, 333, in March.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2  Tracklist

  1. “Intro”
  2. “New Money” feat. 21 Savage
  3. “Potion” feat. Dua Lipa and Young Thug
  4. “Woman of the Year” feat. Stefflon Don, Chlöe, and Coi Leray
  5. “Obsessed” feat. Charlie Puth and Shenseea
  6. “New To You” feat. Normani, Tinashe, and Offset
  7. “Ready or Not” feat. Busta Rhymes
  8. “Stay with Me” feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell
  9. “Stay with Me (Part 2)” feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell
  10. “Somebody Else” feat. Jorja Smith and Lil Durk
  11. “Nothing More to Say” feat. 6lack and Donae’o
  12. “Live My Best Life” feat. Snoop Dogg and Latto
  13. “Lean on Me” feat. Swae Lee
  14. “Day One” feat. Pharrell and Pusha T

