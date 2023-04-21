Calvin Harris and Kygo Team Up for 2023 Palm Tree Music Festival

After a career-spanning set in Coachella Valley, Calvin Harris is switching coasts and linking up with Kygo for the third annual Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York, on June 24.

The one-day festival will be curated by fellow electronic star Kygo and his manager Myles Shear and organized by Palm Tree Crew, who just wrapped their inaugural slope-side event in Aspen, Colorado. In addition to headliners Harris and Kygo, Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, and Chantel Jeffries will join for additional performances.

Tickets for the Palm Tree Music Festival are currently on sale. VIP packages are available at the festival’s website. “Returning to the Hamptons always feels like a bit of a homecoming for Palm Tree Crew,” Kygo said, referencing the festival’s first iteration on Westhampton Beach in 2021. This year, organizers are pledging a “new, completely revamped experience.”

In addition to his set in the Hamptons, Harris has a busy summer lined up for himself — a residency in Ibiza, a festival circuit taking him to Alabama and England, and touring off his new trance anthem with Ellie Goulding, “Miracle.” The two teamed up to strike gold again after the immense commercial success of 2013’s “I Need Your Love” (3x platinum) and 2014’s “Outside” (2x platinum). The track recently notched a second week at #1 in the U.K.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Goulding said working with Harris again was a “no-brainer” and called him a “genius,” adding, “He brings that confidence in me that I think I need for tracks like that.”

Meanwhile, Kygo has an arsenal of new music to experiment with in a live experience, having surprise-dropped a project in November with guests Zoe Wees, X Ambassadors, DNCE, Dean Lewis, and more.