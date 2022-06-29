 Calvin Harris to Drop 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' with Halsey, Pusha T - Rolling Stone
Calvin Harris Enlists Halsey, Normani, Pusha T, More for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and more will be featured on the coming record

Calvin Harris performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 28, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)Calvin Harris performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 28, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Calvin Harris performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 28, 2022 in Coventry, England.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who isn’t on this album? On Wednesday, Calvin Harris finally announced that his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is coming on Aug 5 — and it features a laundry list of A-list collaborations.

Sharing a lengthy teaser — backed with a guitar riff and a view of some ocean waves — Harris shared that Normani, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Chlöe, Pusha T, and Pharrell will be featured on his coming record.

Also making appearances on the album are 21 Savage, Stefflon Don, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Tinashe, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, and Jorja Smith. Harris released the album’s single “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug several weeks ago.

The first Fun Wav Bounces LP featured some star-studded collabs and hits, including “Feels” with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean, “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and “Rollin” with Future and Khalid.

Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Young Thug and Offset from Migos are some of the artists from Vol. 1 to appear on Vol. 2. Meanwhile, Normani previously collaborated with Harris on tracks “Slow Down” and “Checklist” in 2018.

