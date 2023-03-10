Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding Head to the Trance Rave on New Song ‘Miracle’

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding harken back to the trance rave heyday on their latest collaboration, “Miracle.”

In many ways, the track feels like it was shot straight out of the Nineties, with quick drums and pumping bass paired with ethereal piano and glittering synths. Capping it all off is Goulding’s voice, which wafts above it all as she croons, “Are you too cynical/To believe in a miracle/Let you slip through my hands/But could you take a chance on me.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, that’ll air on Apple Music 1 later today, March 10, Harris spoke about making such a classic-sounding, uptempo trance track, which he’d never really done before. “When I started making music, I was 14. It was 1998 and ’98, ’99, 2000, 2001 was for me kind of formative trance and house era. So what I did usually was just take bits from that and put it in a new context. But this time I thought maybe I’ll just try and maybe more recreate something that could be from back then… The only thing that I think makes it not sound like it’s from 1996 is the kick drum, because the kick drum’s pretty banging.”

"Miracle" marks Harris and Goulding's third song together, following their 2013 hit "I Need Your Love" and "Outside," which was released the following year. "I definitely have very defined sort of likes and dislikes for music and artists. And one of my likes is an Ellie Goulding angelic vocal," Harris told Lowe. "One of a kind. You're not going to get this from anyone else. Ellie can do a lot of different things, for me, this is my absolute favorite thing that she does, and only she can do it, in my opinion."

Harris released his most recent album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, last year, marking his first LP in five years, following 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. He’s set to make a special appearance at Coachella this year in the “returning to the desert” spot, that Swedish House Mafia took over last year.

As for Goulding, she’s gearing up for the release of her new album, Higher Than Heaven, which is expected to arrive on April 7 after a couple of delays. She’s shared a handful of songs from the album so far, including “Like a Saviour,” “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, and “Let It Die.”