Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Embrace That Nouveau Riche Life on ‘New Money’

Calvin Harris has linked up with 21 Savage for a new song, “New Money,” set to appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, out Aug. 5.

“New Money” is exactly what you’d expect from a Funk Wav Bounces track, with Harris crafting yet another effortless grove packed with bright piano, supple bass lines, and sunset-streaked synths (there’s even a wah-wah guitar solo thrown in for good measure). It’s a pristine production pallet for 21 Savage, who peels of couplets like, “Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits/You domеstic, all I ride is foreign shit.”

“New Money” is the second offering from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, following “Potion,” which featured Dua Lipa and Young Thug. While a full track list hasn’t been revealed yet, Harris did tease the album’s numerous collaborators, including Normani, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Pusha T, Chlöe, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Offset, Swae Lee, Tinashe, Lil Durk, and more.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 marks Harris’ first album in five years, following 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. In the years since, he’s dropped a steady stream of singles, and also released a trio of EPs under the moniker, Love Regenerator.