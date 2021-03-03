 U.K. Singer-Songwriter Call Me Loop Drops Acoustic Version of 'Rosé' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Backup Singer Dolette McDonald on Her Years With Talking Heads, the Police, and Don Henley
Home Music Music News

U.K. Artist Call Me Loop Shares New Acoustic Version of ‘Rosé’

Singer-songwriter delivers laid-back tune with self-shot music video

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.K. singer-songwriter Call Me Loop has released a new acoustic version of her 2020 single, “Rosé.”

The new spin finds Call Me Loop paring back the shuffling disco groove of the original and centering the song around lush keys, acoustic guitar, and finger snap percussion. To match the laid-back, homemade feel of this version, Call Me Loop shared a self-shot video in which she sings of a grand romance — “Oh, baby, oh, you know, you got me crazy/Thinking about you on the daily/I’m laying in the sun, just drinking every drop of your love” — while lounging in bed.

“With lockdown somewhat limiting my options for the acoustic video shoot, I decided to keep things really simple, and just set up my phone aerial view over my bed and sing to the camera as if I were looking up at my partner and singing to them,” Call Me Loop tells Rolling Stone. “I love that the acoustic version really highlights the sensual, romantic lyrics of ‘Rosé,’ and so wanted to mimic that with an intimate visual.”

Call Me Loop released “Rosé” last November. The song followed her previously released 2020 singles, “Strike” and “Downhill From Here,” while in 2019 she released her second EP, Drama.

In This Article: Call Me Loop

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.