‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Plans Film Inspired by Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks’

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has revealed he is currently working on a film inspired by Bob Dylan‘s Blood on the Tracks.

Speaking to the New Yorker ahead of the release of his Thom Yorke-scored Suspiria remake, Guadagnino said that a producer who owned the “theatrical rights” to Dylan’s 1975 masterpiece approached him about the project.

Guadagnino offered to take on the film on one condition: If renowned screenwriter Richard LaGravenese penned the script, which he did earlier this year. According to the New Yorker, the 188-page screenplay follows “characters through a multiyear story, set in the seventies” that draws on the album’s “central themes.”

The director, who has expressed interest in making a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name, said he is also lobbying Stanley Kubrick’s estate to revive that legendary filmmaker’s shelved The Aryan Papers.

The largely autobiographical Blood on the Tracks was created in the amidst the dissolution of Dylan’s marriage to his then-wife Sara following a decade-long relationship.

In November, Dylan will release his long-desired Bootleg Series installment More Blood, More Tracks, a six-disc deep-dive into the album’s creation, including dozens of unheard takes on the album’s songs.