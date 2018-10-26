Hear Cake’s First New Song in Seven Years, ‘Sinking Ship’

Cake lament a self-inflicted apocalypse on their first new song in seven years, “Sinking Ship.” The alt-rockers churn up a signature groove built on grimy electric guitar, funky bass, carnivalesque organ and sighing trumpet, as frontman John McCrae observes a society crumbing in real-time.

“And if you’re people are the best, tell me why are you wearing a vest?” he sings. “This investigation into disinformation keeps putting everyone to the test/ So now we are getting drunk; what was sinking now is sunk/ And everything we were just trying to save is now vanishing under the waves.”

They paired the track with a stunning claymation video full of war scenes and deception, seemingly satirizing the public’s thirst for conflict and tragedy.

“Sinking Ship,” which will be available on seven-inch vinyl, is the band’s first song since their chart-topping 2011 album, Showroom of Compassion. The new single, which benefits non-profit organization Doctors Without Borders, is the first installment in a series of physical and digital releases that will culminate with a new LP.

“We are happy to be releasing new music; this time in the form of a series of singles,” McCrea said in a statement. “‘Sinking Ship’ is quite pessimistic but somehow does not seem hyperbolic right now. All proceeds from the sale of this song will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. CAKE is proud to be able to help out in securing real leadership for the United States. It is a critical time for the world, and it is more important than ever to find leaders capable of putting country above self-interest. Real greatness comes from community, cooperation and ethical leadership.”

“The new CAKE song ‘Sinking Ship’ is a sobering meditation on the current human habitation of the planet,” added instrumentalist/backing vocalist Vince DiFiore. “Where do we go from here? It’s always worth contemplating.”

Cake have a handful of U.S. tour dates booked for late 2018. Their next show is October 30th at the rally for Texas Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke in Irving, Texas.