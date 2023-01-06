Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz Arrested for Gun Possession

Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage The Elephant, was detained by New York Police Thursday morning for possessing two loaded firearms at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan, NYPD confirmed to Rolling Stone.

The musician was charged with criminal possession of firearms after police found Shultz’s guns — a Sig Sauer and a Smith and Wesson, per Variety — inside of his room at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan. He spent the night behind bars at the 9th precinct.

A rep for Cage The Elephant did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

According to Variety, a hotel employee reportedly saw the singer carrying a handgun into one of the restrooms, before calling 911. (A manager for the Bowery told Rolling Stone they "weren't sure who that is" before hanging up the phone.)

Cage The Elephant has won Grammys for Best Rock Album in 2015 for Tell Me I’m Pretty and 2019 for Social Cues.

The group has not released any music since “The Unforgiven” in 2021 and single “Broken Boy” with Iggy Pop the year prior. Their 2019 LP Social Cues featured “Night Running” with Beck. They recently performed at Wonderfont Festival in San Diego in late November.