Hear Cage the Elephant’s Dark, Paranoid New Song ‘House of Glass’

New single from upcoming ‘Social Cues’ LP is full of doom, gloom and guitars

Cage the Elephant’s upcoming LP Social Cues emerged from a time of turmoil for the Bowling Green, Kentucky band. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Patrick Doyle, lead singer Matt Shultz discusses the stressful process of making a new album in the aftermath of his divorce: “There was a fair amount of self-medication and intense isolation,” he said.

You can hear it all in “House of Glass,” the band’s new single. Over a dark, stormy bass/guitar vamp, Shultz things about bad vibes and things falling apart. “It’s an illusion, this admiration/Of mutilation/My isolation,” he growls in the chorus, repeating the final phrase twice for good measure. “House of Glass” doesn’t sound like much fun to live through, but it’s an effective doom-and-disaster rocker.

Social Cues is out April 19th. It’s the band’s fifth album, and their first since 2015’s Grammy-winning Tell Me I’m Pretty. Cage the Elephant recently announced plans to hit the road with Beck for a co-headlining summer tour with support from Spoon and others.

Beck & Cage the Elephant Tour

July 11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
July 13 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*
July 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
July 17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
July 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater*
July 20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion*
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
July 26 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater+
July 27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion+
July 28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion +
July 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+
July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island+
August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+
August 3 – Detroit, MI DTE @ Energy Music Theatre+
August 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^
August 12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^
August 13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^
August 15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^
August 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^
August 17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^
August 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion^
August 22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^
August 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^
August 25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte^
August 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^
August 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^
August 30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre^

*with Starcrawler
+with Wild Belle
^with Sunflower Bean

