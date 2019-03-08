Hear Cage the Elephant’s Dark, Paranoid New Song ‘House of Glass’

Cage the Elephant’s upcoming LP Social Cues emerged from a time of turmoil for the Bowling Green, Kentucky band. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Patrick Doyle, lead singer Matt Shultz discusses the stressful process of making a new album in the aftermath of his divorce: “There was a fair amount of self-medication and intense isolation,” he said.

You can hear it all in “House of Glass,” the band’s new single. Over a dark, stormy bass/guitar vamp, Shultz things about bad vibes and things falling apart. “It’s an illusion, this admiration/Of mutilation/My isolation,” he growls in the chorus, repeating the final phrase twice for good measure. “House of Glass” doesn’t sound like much fun to live through, but it’s an effective doom-and-disaster rocker.

Social Cues is out April 19th. It’s the band’s fifth album, and their first since 2015’s Grammy-winning Tell Me I’m Pretty. Cage the Elephant recently announced plans to hit the road with Beck for a co-headlining summer tour with support from Spoon and others.

Beck & Cage the Elephant Tour

July 11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 13 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

July 17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater*

July 20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

July 26 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater+

July 27 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion+

July 28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion +

July 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island+

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+

August 3 – Detroit, MI DTE @ Energy Music Theatre+

August 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

August 12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

August 13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

August 15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

August 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

August 17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

August 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion^

August 22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

August 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

August 25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte^

August 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

August 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre^

*with Starcrawler

+with Wild Belle

^with Sunflower Bean