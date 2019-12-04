Cage the Elephant Lead Daniel Johnston’s ‘Hi, How Are You Day’ Tribute Concert

Cage the Elephant will lead a tribute concert to the late Daniel Johnston during the 2020 Hi, How Are You Day, an annual event in Austin, Texas, celebrating the beloved outsider artist.

White Denim, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Katie Schecter and Jason Falkner will also take part in the January 22nd concert at Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater; Johnston’s birthday was January 22nd, and his adopted hometown of Austin launched Hi, How Are You Day in 2018 to commemorate the influential singer/songwriter.

More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the tribute show go on sale Friday, December 6th. Proceeds from the third annual concert benefit the Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organization named after Johnston’s classic 1983 LP formed to educate people worldwide about the importance of open dialogue on mental health.

“This year’s Hi How Are You Day will have special significance as it’s the first event since Daniel’s passing. Many of the artists who will be performing have a long and close history with Daniel and his music,” Johnston’s long-time manager and co-founder of the Hi, How Are You Project Tom Gimbel said in a statement. “Their support has been really meaningful over the past two months. I’m excited to see that spirit of love and community take the stage at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on January 22.”

Johnston died of natural causes in his home outside Houston on September 11th at the age of 58. “Daniel was a singer, songwriter, an artist and a friend to all,” the Hi, How Are You Project said in a statement at the time. “Although he struggled with mental health issues for much of his adult life, Daniel triumphed over his illness through his prolific output of art and songs. He inspired countless fans, artists and songwriters with his message that no matter how dark the day that ‘true love will find you in the end.'”