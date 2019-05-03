See Cage the Elephant, Beck’s Retro Sci-Fi ‘Night Running’ Video

Cage the Elephant and Beck have dropped the retro music video for their collaborative single “Night Running,” a reggae-tinged track off the band’s new LP Social Cues.

The visual, directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, stars Cage the Elephant’s Matt Schultz and Beck and uses antiquated video technology and decades-old special effects and to tell a sci-fi story.

“For ‘Night Running,’ I wanted to create a realm where a super computer that hosts a simulation program that creates a series of artificial worlds,” Stratford said in a statement. “While Beck would appear to live within the software as a master control, while Matt would be transported to different worlds and new identities leaving him to question what is real.”

Beck and Cage the Elephant will re-team this summer for the extensive co-headlining “The Night Running” tour, which begins July 11th in Ridgefield, Washington. Beck recently unveiled the Pharrell Williams co-written single “Saw Lightning,” off his upcoming LP Hyperspace.