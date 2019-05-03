Café Tacvba’s Gear Stolen, Crew Members Beaten in Highway Robbery

Mexican rock band Café Tacvba had their concert gear stolen in a highway robbery that left two of their crew members “brutally beaten.”

The band’s equipment truck was en route to a concert in Cancun, Mexico when the robbery took place; according to NPR, the stretch of highway connecting Puebla and Veracruz, where the robbery took place, has been plagued by robberies and assaults.

The perpetrators stole the equipment truck, which contained Café Tacvba’s instruments, consoles and other gear. Police later found the vehicle, its contents emptied, abandoned on the side of the highway.

A statement by the band on social media channels said that the crew members were also briefly kidnapped in the incident; the band didn’t elaborate on their condition.

The band added that they were working with authorities to recover their equipment and, despite their instruments being stolen, Café Tacvba still intends to perform at their May 4th gig in Cancun.