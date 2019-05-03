×
Rolling Stone
Café Tacvba’s Gear Stolen, Crew Members Beaten in Highway Robbery

Equipment truck en route to Cancun concert stolen, Mexican rock band says in statement

Jose Alfredo "Joselo" Rangel Arroyo, Enrique "Quique" Rangel Arroyo, Ruben Isaac Albarran Ortega, Emmanuel "Meme" del Real Diaz. Members of the Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba, from left, Enrique "Quique" Rangel, Jose Alfredo "Joselo" Rangel, Emmanuel "Meme" del Real and Ruben Isaac Albarran, pose for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cafe Tacvba is scheduled to perform in the 20th edition of the Vive Latino Festival in March 2019Cafe Tacvba, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 28 Apr 2017

Mexican rock band Café Tacvba had their concert gear stolen in a roadside robbery that left two of their crew members "brutally beaten."

Mexican rock band Café Tacvba had their concert gear stolen in a highway robbery that left two of their crew members “brutally beaten.”

The band’s equipment truck was en route to a concert in Cancun, Mexico when the robbery took place; according to NPR, the stretch of highway connecting Puebla and Veracruz, where the robbery took place, has been plagued by robberies and assaults.

The perpetrators stole the equipment truck, which contained Café Tacvba’s instruments, consoles and other gear. Police later found the vehicle, its contents emptied, abandoned on the side of the highway.

A statement by the band on social media channels said that the crew members were also briefly kidnapped in the incident; the band didn’t elaborate on their condition.

The band added that they were working with authorities to recover their equipment and, despite their instruments being stolen, Café Tacvba still intends to perform at their May 4th gig in Cancun.

