How to Get Tickets to TWICE’s ‘Ready to Be’ Tour Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

TWICE are getting ready to heat up the stage as they embark on a new world tour this spring and summer. Dubbed the “Ready to Be” tour, the 17-show outing is the biggest tour of the K-pop group’s career, and comes on the heels of a new EP, also titled Ready to Be.

Amazon

Buy READY TO BE [BE ver.] $31.92

The TWICE tour kicks off April 15 in South Korea, before making its way to Australia, Japan and then the U.S. and Canada.

Buy TWICE Ready to Be Tour Tickets

Want to get tickets to see TWICE in concert? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get TWICE Tickets Online

Like Taylor Swift and Beyonce before them, TWICE is using Ticketmaster as the official ticketing site for the “Ready to Be” tour.

While an official on-sale date hasn’t been announced for TWICE tickets just yet, Ticketmaster will be prioritizing users who are part of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Verified fans will be given priority access to tickets with a special access code. If any tickets are left after the Verified Fan pre-sale, Ticketmaster will release them to the public.

Note: there will not be a separate pre-sale for ONCE (a.k.a the TWICE fandom) or any fan club members.

How to Sign Up for TWICE Verified Fan on Ticketmaster

Fans can register for the TWICE Verified Fan onsale at Ticketmaster here from now through Wednesday, March 8 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

You don’t need any special code or email to register for Verified Fan — you just need a Ticketmaster.com account.

The registration closes on March 8 and Ticketmaster will then announce the official Verified Fan Onsale date. Keep checking your email for a unique access code, which you can then use to search for TWICE tickets on Ticketmaster. Editor’s picks

Note: Ticketmaster uses a lottery-style process to determine which registered fans get the access code and which are put on the waitlist (waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain after the initial pre-sale).

Receiving a code also doesn’t guarantee tickets — you’ll want to log into Ticketmaster.com as soon as the Verified Fan Onsale tickets become available, and seats will go on a first-come, first-served basis.

When Do TWICE Tickets Go On Sale to the General Public?

If tickets remain after the Verified Fan Presale, Ticketmaster will release them online.

Buy TWICE Tour Tickets

If TWICE tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, we recommend a site like Vivid Seats, which will likely have a ton of TWICE tickets available at different price points. Bonus: use promo code RS2023 for $20 off at VividSeats.com.

You can also compare prices and find TWICE tickets online on sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek.

TWICE 2023 Tour Dates

One of the biggest groups in the world right now, global superstars TWICE kick off their “Ready to Be” world tour on April 15 in Seoul.

They make their way to North America in June to play nine shows, beginning with a performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on June 10. This will make TWICE the first female K-Pop girl group to play both SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium (July 6). Reps for TWICE say “additional tour dates are forthcoming,” meaning more dates and cities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Buy TWICE Tour Tickets Related

The new tour follows the success of TWICE’s “4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ” last year, which saw all seven North American shows sell out just hours after going on sale. The tour also saw TWICE become the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium.

Here are the TWICE “Ready to Be” tour dates for 2023

Saturday, April 15th – Korea / Seoul / KSPO Dome

Sunday, April 16th – Korea / Seoul / KSPO Dome

Wednesday, May 3rd – Australia / Sydney / Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday, May 6th – Australia / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, May 13th – Osaka / Japan / Yanmar Stadium Nagai

Sunday, May 14th – Osaka / Japan / Yanmar Stadium Nagai

Saturday, May 20th – Tokyo / Japan / Ajinomoto Stadium

Sunday, May 21st – Tokyo / Japan / Ajinomoto Stadium

Saturday, June 10th – United States / Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, June 13th – United States / Oakland / Oakland Arena

Friday, June 16th – United States / Seattle / Tacoma Dome Trending Inside the Most Disturbing Movie of the Year (So Far) Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Original Member, Dead at 71 Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media, Says Her Heart Has Been 'Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama CPAC Speaker Calls for Eradication of ‘Transgenderism’ — and Somehow Claims He’s Not Calling for Elimination of Transgender People

Wednesday, June 21st – United States / Dallas / Globe Life Field

Saturday, June 24th – United States / Houston / Toyota Center

Wednesday, June 28th – United States / Chicago / United Center

Sunday, July 2nd – Canada / Toronto / Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, July 6th – United States / New York / MetLife Stadium

Sunday, July 9th – United States / Atlanta / Truist Park