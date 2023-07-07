‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’: Where to Buy Every Edition of Taylor Swift’s Album Online

Drop everything now — Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the superstar’s third rerecorded studio LP, can finally be ours, available on everything from orchid and violet marbled vinyl to cassette tape.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Swift, who’s currently on the road for her massive Eras Tour, wrote online when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story.”

Swift continued, “I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have six From the Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Now available to buy online, here’s what you need to know about buying each edition of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) online.

Amazon

Buy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) $45.99

Where to Get Every Edition of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Album

Whether you’re a Swiftie looking to buy an exclusive vinyl LP of the rerecorded Speak Now or want a retro cassette tape, there are several different special editions of the new album, all of which can be found on Swift’s website.

While fans can buy digital versions of the album or stream it on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more, there are several physical formats of the project, including an orchid vinyl LP available on Swift's shop, as well as on Amazon and Urban Outfitters. There's also a violet vinyl edition, complete with all 22 songs and three records, in addition to a Target exclusive vinyl in lilac.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote in a statement on Instagram. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying, and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

Swift continued: “With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.)”

Along with the rerecorded tracks, the additional “From the Vault” songs include “When Emma Falls in Love,” I Can See You,” “Foolish One,” “Timeless,” plus the Fall Out Boy collab “Electric Touch” and “Castles Crumbling” featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams — who will hit the road with Swift on the European leg of the Eras Tour this year.

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram in June, “I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me the most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

From double CDs to exclusive vinyl LPs, here’s where to get every version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) online.

Amazon

Available on Swift’s site, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and Walmart.

Buy Speak Now (Taylor's Version) [Orchid… $45.99

Target

Available only at Target.

Buy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Lilac Vinyl $48.99

TaylorSwift.com

Available on Swift’s site.

Buy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Violet… $38.99

Amazon

Available on Swift’s site, Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Buy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) [2 CD] $17.98

Urban Outfitters

Available on Swift’s site, Amazon, Walmart, and Urban Outfitters.

Buy Speak now (Taylor’s Version) Cassette $29.98