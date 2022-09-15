Where to Find (Almost) Every Version of the New Blackpink Album Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink are back with a brand new album and if you want to get your hands on Born Pink there are a number of ways to find the album online.

The girl group’s second studio album features eight songs, including the teaser single, “Pink Venom;” the new single, “Shut Down;” and “Ready for Love,” which was first heard during Blackpink’s virtual in-game concert for PUBG Mobile.

Where to Buy Blackpink’s Born Pink Online

As with previous Blackpink releases, the group is offering multiple versions of Born Pink, from a regular CD to collectible box sets. You can also stream or download the album on sites like Amazon Music.

Prefer a physical copy of Born Pink? Here is where to find every version online.

1. Born Pink Box Set (Pink Version)

The “Pink Version” box set of Born Pink includes the album on CD (in a pink colorway, natch), an 80-page photobook, a random large photocard (you get 1 randomly out of 4 options), a random postcard (1 of 4), random “selfie” postcard (1 of 4), random “instant films” (2 of 8), a sticker set and poster. Everything is presented in a special box.

2. Born Pink Target Exclusive

Target has its own version of Born Pink available to buy online. The Target exclusive gets you the same contents as the above box sets, but with a special sticker and fold-out group poster that you’ll only find in the Target release.

3. Born Pink Box Set (Gray Version)

The “Gray Version” of the Blackpink box set includes the CD in gray, the 80-page photobook, “accordion” fold-out lyrics, a random large photocard (1 of 4), a random postcard (1 of 4), random “selfie” postcard (1 of 4), random “instant films” (2 of 8), a sticker set and poster.

4. Born Pink Box Set (Black Version)

And then there is the Born Pink (Black Version) here, which includes everything mentioned above except the CD is in black. This Target exclusive is also priced at $46.99.

5. Born Pink Digipack (Jennie Version)

If you have a Blackpink bias, you can support your favorite member by picking up their own digipack version of the new album. Each digipack features a CD displayed in special full-color sleeve of the individual member, plus a random photocard.

6. Born Pink Digipack (Jisoo Version)

Jisoo told Rolling Stone in our Blackpink cover story earlier this year that the four members were actively involved in creating the new album.

“We don’t just receive a completed song,” she said. “We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?’”

7. Born Pink Digipack (Lisa Version)

Lisa recently took home a solo MTV Video Music Award for “Best K-Pop” (for her eponymous single LALISA) but she told Rolling Stone that she’s constantly pushing herself to grow and do more. “I’m curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more.”

8. Born Pink Digipack (Rosé Version)

Chatting with Rolling Stone earlier this summer, Rosé says she never takes Blackpink — and this opportunity she’s been given — for granted. “It’s been, how many years since we started Blackpink, six years?” she asks. “So it’s about time to start feeling comfortable in certain settings. I think a good amount of feeling comfortable and a good amount of feeling vulnerable is always good. I also really enjoy that feeling of vulnerability and really wanting or craving something — I really enjoy that feeling. So I don’t want to lose that, ever.”

