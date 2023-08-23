Lana Del Rey Sets North American Tour Dates: Here’s Where to Find Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lana Del Rey is hitting the road this fall for a North American tour. The 10-date trek kicks off September 14 In Franklin, Tennessee and wraps October 5 in West Virginia, with the singer hitting outdoor amphitheaters for this run.

Del Rey is skipping most of the major U.S. cities (and both coasts) this time around, instead focusing on the south and mid-Atlantic region. So fans hoping to see the pop chanteuse will have to travel to one of the dates below to see her perform. Looking for Lana Del Rey tickets online? Here’s where to start your search.

How to Get Lana Del Rey Tickets Online

Lana Del Rey tickets go on sale August 25 on Ticketmaster.com and are expected to sell out quickly. There is an eight-ticket limit on Ticketmaster.

Buy Lana Del Rey Tickets on Ticketmaster

If tickets are sold-out, your best bet is to try a third-party site like VividSeats.com. We like Vivid Seats for its reasonable prices and fast, free ticket delivery (typically over email). The site’s buyer’s guarantee ensures that your tickets will be delivered in time for the event or your money back.

We’ve also spotted good Lana Del Rey concert seats online at Stubhub and Seatgeek.

Lana Del Rey Promo Codes, Discount Tickets

While Lana Del Rey tickets aren’t cheap, you can score a discount right now by using the promo code RS2023 to save $20 at checkout on VividSeats.com. Vivid Seats also has a rewards program that gets you a free ticket after you buy ten online.

Looking for tickets on Seatgeek? Use promo code SEATGEEK10 to save $10 on Seatgeek.

Lana Del Rey Fall Tour Dates 2023

Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum