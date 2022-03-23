Gibson Revives Two of Elvis’ Most Iconic Guitars for Sale Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

To coincide with the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Gibson has re-released two guitars that any Elvis fan will instantly recognize.

Presley was a huge fan of Gibson guitars, and they were consistently his go-to for live performances. The new releases celebrate two of his most iconic models that delivered two distinct and memorable sounds.

The gorgeous Gibson Elvis Dove acoustic/electric hybrid is based on a 1969 model that Elvis frequently performed with onstage from 1971 to 1975. This makes an excellent gift to any ultimate Elvis fan, as the original was a life-changing present itself from the singer’s father Vernon, before Elvis gave it to an audience member after a show in Asheville, North Carolina just two years before his passing.

Fine attention to detail is all-around here, including a Sitka spruce top, solid maple back and sides, and a mahogany neck capped with an Indian rosewood fretboard. Inside, it’s equipped with modern LR Baggs VTC electronics, fused with an under-saddle piezo pickup, and sound-hole mounted volume and tone controls for easier access. It also comes with a hardshell case to keep it protected when you take it on a tour of your own.

The second re-release, Gibson’s Elvis SJ-200 acoustic/electric guitar, might be more recognizable to even a casual fan of the King of Rock and Roll, as he owned a number of varying versions of these. This specific model was gifted to him in mid-Sixties Nashville, during a recording session at RCA’s Studio B.

Presley performed with the guitar for more than a decade, eventually giving it to friend Marty Lacker at Graceland in 1976. Its dazzling pick guard design contains mother-of-pearl parallelogram inlays, along with the famous “Mustache” bridge and graduated crowns all along the neck.

The above set includes the acoustic/electric guitar plus a hardshell case. A true collector’s item, both guitars are being made available online for a limited time and sold in limited quantities.

The new Elvis biopic, meantime, is directed by Baz Luhrmann, and stars Austin Butler as Presley, and Tom Hanks as controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker. While the film isn’t scheduled to be released until June 2022, both guitars are available to purchase now at SamAsh.com.