BTS Cover Rolling Stone: Here’s How to Buy the Collector’s Edition Box Set of Covers Online

Attention ARMY: after years of asking for it, BTS have finally landed on the cover of Rolling Stone.

The momentous cover sees the international superstars fronting Rolling Stone’s “The Future of Music” issue, with a look at the biggest acts in the world and their impact on the music industry today. From humble beginnings in Seoul, to taking over the Grammy stage and stadiums worldwide, BTS have cemented their status as one of the most influential groups in music, not only for their unique, genre-defying sound, but also for the messages of positivity and hope that they bring to their fans.

Now, fans and merch collectors alike can celebrate BTS with a Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring eight collectible BTS covers. The set includes the newsstand cover with all seven members of BTS in an exclusive photoshoot for Rolling Stone shot in South Korea back in April. You’ll also get seven individual covers, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing solo for their own Rolling Stone feature.

The limited-edition set is only being released in small quantities, and is expected to sell out quickly. While the group cover is available on newsstands and bookstores, the individual covers will only be available as part of the boxed set. Each issue was printed specifically for this special-edition release.

While much has been written about BTS in recent years, from an unofficial “BTS Bible” to a hardcover coffee table book, the Rolling Stone cover is the first official interview the group has given in 2021 to promote their new single, “Butter” and their new album cycle. The as-yet-untitled album is the follow-up to Be, which was released in 2020 (an “essential edition” of Be dropped in February).

This is also a groundbreaking release for Rolling Stone: BTS is the first all-Asian act to appear on the cover of the magazine in its 54-year history, further proving the power and influence of the group.

The Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring BTS is available for $150 and includes eight physical magazines presented in a specially-designed box. Pre-order on shop.rollingstone.com to reserve your copy now. Pre-orders end on June 1st.

